Gujarat man arrested for illegal sale of painkillers in Erode and Namakkal

The arrest of a young man from Karungalpalayam in Erode led the police to the gang, said police.

Further probe exposed the role of Dineshkumar in the racket. Based on orders from Superintendent of Police S Rajeshkannan, a team of police was dispatched to Ahmedabad and he was arrested.

Police found that Dineshkumar had opened a perfume shop in Erode and had employed two of his relatives as employees. They had been using the shop as a front to sell painkillers. However, later Dineshkumar left Tamil Nadu and settled in Gujarat from where he would supply painkillers to others. Dineshkumar was arrested and remanded under the Narcotics drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, stated police.