Gujarat man arrested for illegal sale of painkillers in Erode and Namakkal

NAMAKKAL : A 31-year-old man was arrested from Ahmedabad for supplying large amounts of painkillers to youths in Namakkal and Erode districts.
The arrested person is N Dineshkumar, aka Siddique Choudhry, from Gujarat. He is suspected to be the key link in a racket allegedly pushing drugs for prescription drug abuse here. The arrest followed a tip-off that large amounts of painkillers are being distributed among youths. The probe led to the seizure of over 10,000 painkillers worth over Rs 30 lakh from 15 youths.
The arrest of a young man from Karungalpalayam in Erode led the police to the gang, said police.
Further probe exposed the role of Dineshkumar in the racket. Based on orders from Superintendent of Police S Rajeshkannan, a team of police was dispatched to Ahmedabad and he was arrested.
Police found that Dineshkumar had opened a perfume shop in Erode and had employed two of his relatives as employees. They had been using the shop as a front to sell painkillers. However, later Dineshkumar left Tamil Nadu and settled in Gujarat from where he would supply painkillers to others. Dineshkumar was arrested and remanded under the Narcotics drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, stated police.