High cotton prices force grey fabric manufacturers to halt production in Tamil Nadu

TIRUPPUR : High yarn price, triggered by rise in cotton rate, has forced grey fabric manufacturers to halt production by up to 50% from Friday. In the first week of February 2024, the price was Rs 58,000-Rs 59,000 per candy, whereas on March 8, it jumped to Rs 62,000.

Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Textile Manufacturers Association coordinator K Sakthivel said, “Textile and power looms are the major industries offering jobs in Palladam. We got fabrics from the power loom weaving units and we have found that the losses were rising in the past two years. We expected orders on the occasion of Deepavali but we were disappointed. In the last few weeks, the price of cotton increased increased as a result the cost of yarn jumping from Rs 15 to Rs 25 per kg. While we are already suffering from power tariffs, the current price of cotton and cotton yarn has destabilised our industries. To increase our chances of survival, we have decided to halt production by up to 50% from today. More than 300 large textile manufacturers have halted production.”