Hill temple of Ranipet gets cable car facility

RANIPET : Chief Minister M K Stalin, through a video conference, inaugurated the much awaited cable car facility at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Ranipet, built at a cost of `20.30 crore, on Friday. The project also encompassed the construction of a spacious waiting room which could accommodate up to 700 people, ticket issuing counters, provisions for drinking water, and restroom facilities. Officials said that safety is assured in the cable cars which was opened after rigorous testing and adherence to regulatory standards.

Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple holds significance as one of the revered 108 divya desams and devotees from various parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka throng the temple on a daily basis.

Located atop a steep hill, approximately 750 feet above ground level, the temple is known as a spiritual haven. However, devotees had to climb 1,305 steps to reach the temple which posed a challenge particularly for elderly and disabled pilgrims.

In response to the longstanding demand of the devotees, the state government initiated the construction of a cable car facility in 2010 at a cost of `9.30 crore. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Ranipet Collector S Valarmathi, SP DV Kiran Shruthi, Minister R Gandhi, and Arakkonam MP S Jagathrakshakan.