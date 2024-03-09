Kamal Haasan's MNM joins DMK-led alliance in TN, gets one RS seat for 2025 polls

CHENNAI: Actor Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Saturday joined the ruling DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu and extended its support for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Amid speculations that Haasan's party might be allotted seats to contest the Parliamentary polls, the DMK gave MNM one seat for the 2025 Rajya Sabha polls.

Haasan and the ruling party President and Chief Minister M K Stalin finalised the deal at the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam here.