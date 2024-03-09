Lower Bhavani water flow into canal to be monitored

ERODE : The Executive Engineer of the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) has instructed all the assistant engineers under the LBP irrigation to carry out frequent field inspections and monitor the water regulations and activities of the irrigation assistants.

According to the sources, water from the Lower Bhavani Dam has now been released for the second phase of irrigation of the LBP canal. Water will be provided to 1 lakh 3500 acres of farmlands in five rounds. Two rounds of water have already been provided. The third round of wetting schedule of water was opened from the dam on March 1. However, there were complaints from farmers that water did not reach the tail end areas till March 7.

LBP canal executive engineer P Thirumoorthy has given various instructions to the assistant executive engineers. In his letter dated March 7 to all AEEs and AEs, he said, “In the third wetting schedule of water regulation, water has not reached the tail end of Unjalur distributary, Chennasamudram distributary and Mangalapatty distributary.