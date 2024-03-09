Lower Bhavani water flow into canal to be monitored

ERODE : The Executive Engineer of the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) has instructed all the assistant engineers under the LBP irrigation to carry out frequent field inspections and monitor the water regulations and activities of the irrigation assistants.
According to the sources, water from the Lower Bhavani Dam has now been released for the second phase of irrigation of the LBP canal. Water will be provided to 1 lakh 3500 acres of farmlands in five rounds. Two rounds of water have already been provided. The third round of wetting schedule of water was opened from the dam on March 1. However, there were complaints from farmers that water did not reach the tail end areas till March 7.
LBP canal executive engineer P Thirumoorthy has given various instructions to the assistant executive engineers. In his letter dated March 7 to all AEEs and AEs, he said, “In the third wetting schedule of water regulation, water has not reached the tail end of Unjalur distributary, Chennasamudram distributary and Mangalapatty distributary.
Hence to maintain fair supply to all the ayacut dars of the LBP canal it is instructed that the assistant executive engineers and assistant engineers who are looking after water regulation are to maintain the following limited flow in all distributaries and direct sluices.”
“All the AEs are hereby instructed to make frequent field inspections and monitor the water regulation and activities of the irrigation assistants. LBP water availability could be used only for the registered ‘Ayacut of LBP’, required internal turn systems could be operated at the section level.” he added.
In this context, on Friday, Lower Bhavani Irrigation Conservation Movement submitted a petition in the office of the Executive Engineer of LBP, insisting that the Athikadavu-Avinashi project should be implemented only with the surplus water of the Lower Bhavani dam.