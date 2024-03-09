Loyola College conducts science exhibition for neighbourhood kids

CHENNAI : The Loyola College recently organised ‘Kulanthaikalin Kolagalam’, a science exhibition for around 400 children from 41 neighbourhood communities. Sports, games and cultural activities were also held as part of the event. Loyola College principal A Louis Arockiaraj said that the college service learning programme aims at motivating children in the neighbourhood to join Loyola College and get exposure to different aspects of learning, sports and gaming facilities.

It is the responsibility of higher education institutions to nurture these children at a very young age and help them choose a career. Actor Aruvimathan, Rector Dr Antony Robinson, and Secretary Dr Jeyaraj offered their felicitations and distributed prizes of various competitions. Further, at least 50 children who scored high marks in SSLC, were provided a `1,000scholarship, the institute said in a press release.