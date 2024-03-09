Pregnant minor moves in with accused; TN cops probe case

Another social activist Mohammed Ali Jinnah said, “The gynaecologist in the clinic didn’t follow the code of ethics. Treating the minor girl without intimating the health department was gross injustice. The girl’s mother tried to lodge a complaint at the all-women police station on March 5, but was directed to Childline to register child marriage complaint which is wrong.” An official from district child protection division (Tiruppur) said, “We received information that a child marriage had taken place in Udumalaipet. On March 5, a volunteer from Childline held an inquiry with the girl. He produced the girl and her mother before officers of the social welfare department. Finding the girl to be pregnant, they informed the district child protection division to lodge a POSCO complaint at the all-women police station (Udumalaipet). Besides, they advised the victim to move to children home, but she was adamant and refused. She claimed she wanted to complete her class 12 exam and that travelling from the children’s home would be difficult. Her mother and brother were reluctant to give a complaint. So, we allowed her to stay at her home. We aren’t aware that she moved into the man’s house. On March 7, an intimation was given to all-women police station (Udumalaipet) to arrest the culprit, but no action was taken by them.”

Dr Kanagarani, joint director of medical services said, “We will be sending a medical team including a Block Medical Officer from Udumalaipet to inspect and investigate the issue. Based on the outcome, appropriate action will be taken against the gynaecologist.”

A top police officer (Udumalaipet Division) said, “The girl’s mother was hesitant to lodge a complaint at the all-women police station. We are yet to receive a complaint from the child welfare committee. We aren’t aware about her whereabouts. We will be sending a police officer to the government school, private clinic and girl’s house. Then, a case will be registered under POCSO Act.”