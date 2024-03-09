Special trains to run between Chennai and Nagercoil for Holi

CHENNAI : Southern railway has announced that special trains will be operated between Chennai and Nagercoil to clear the extra rush during Holi festival. According to a press note, Nagercoil -Chennai Superfast Special will leave Nagercoil at 5.45 pm on March 10, 17, 24 and 31 and reach Chennai Central at 12.10 am the next day. In the return direction, Chennai Central - Nagercoil Superfast Special will leave Chennai Central at 3.10 pm on March 11, 18, 25 and April 1 and reach Nagercoil at 8.30 am the next day. Advance reservation for the trains has been enabled online, added the statement.