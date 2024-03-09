Suspended TN cop arrested for attacking journalist

TIRUPPUR : A police constable, Subin Prabhu, who was suspended for his alleged role in the attack on a TV journalist was arrested by Tiruppur district police from Thiruvananthapuram.
According to sources, Nesaprabhu (30) a resident of Kamanaickenpalayam in Palladam, a TV journalist, was attacked by a group of people on January 24.
Police formed 10 special teams and arrested 11 people. Subin Prabhu, Special Branch (SB) constable attached to Palladam police station, was added as one of the suspects in the case. Kamanaickenpalayam Police booked him under IPC sections 307, 147, 148.
He had been placed under suspension on January 22 for allegedly threatening a hotel owner and has been on the run.
Speaking to TNIE, a top police officer said,”The involvement of Subin Prabu in the case is yet to be completely confirmed. But some charges are filed against him. His anticipatory bail in Madras High Court was rejected on February 27 and he had gone into hiding. Two special teams who were tracing him, detected his presence in Thiruvananthapuram and he was arrested around 1 am today. After his interrogation, we can find out about his involvement in the journalist attack case.”