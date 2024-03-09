Suspended TN cop arrested for attacking journalist

TIRUPPUR : A police constable, Subin Prabhu, who was suspended for his alleged role in the attack on a TV journalist was arrested by Tiruppur district police from Thiruvananthapuram.

According to sources, Nesaprabhu (30) a resident of Kamanaickenpalayam in Palladam, a TV journalist, was attacked by a group of people on January 24.

Police formed 10 special teams and arrested 11 people. Subin Prabhu, Special Branch (SB) constable attached to Palladam police station, was added as one of the suspects in the case. Kamanaickenpalayam Police booked him under IPC sections 307, 147, 148.