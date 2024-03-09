Tamil Nadu rolls out elite force to protect marine resources

CHENNAI : The state government on Friday launched India’s first marine elite force in Ramanathapuram to protect the marine resources and biodiversity in the Gulf of Mannar and Palk Bay. The announcement in this regard was made during the budget session of the Assembly in 2022.
Launching the unit, Forest Minister M Mathiventhan said, “The launch of the elite unit will open a new chapter in the conservation and protection of the precious marine biodiversity such as coral reefs and other marine flora and fauna.”
The state government had allocated Rs 1.09 crore to set up the force. Two units of marine elite force have been established at Ramanathapuram.
A total of 12 marine watchers, selected from the the local fishermen community, are part of the force. They had received extensive training from the Indian Coast Guard, navy and the marine police.
The force is equipped with two deep-water boats having wireless communication systems and has been carrying out operations on pilot basis since April last year.
The unit adds more teeth to the protection and sustainable management of the marine area, build capacity and collect and disseminate information. During the period, the force detected 25 cases of wildlife smuggling and seized 4,133 kilogrammes of articles, a press release said.
The coastal zones of Ramanathapuram are among the richest in the country in terms of biodiversity and are highly sensitive due to the the availability of various fragile ecosystems such as coral reefs, mudflats, salt flats and mangroves.
Because of its proximity to the international maritime boundaries, the coastal area needs to be monitored more closely.
Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department, said, “The force will enhance the capacity of the state forest department to conserve marine and coastal ecology in a professional manner.”