Tamil Nadu rolls out elite force to protect marine resources

CHENNAI : The state government on Friday launched India’s first marine elite force in Ramanathapuram to protect the marine resources and biodiversity in the Gulf of Mannar and Palk Bay. The announcement in this regard was made during the budget session of the Assembly in 2022.

Launching the unit, Forest Minister M Mathiventhan said, “The launch of the elite unit will open a new chapter in the conservation and protection of the precious marine biodiversity such as coral reefs and other marine flora and fauna.”

The state government had allocated Rs 1.09 crore to set up the force. Two units of marine elite force have been established at Ramanathapuram.

A total of 12 marine watchers, selected from the the local fishermen community, are part of the force. They had received extensive training from the Indian Coast Guard, navy and the marine police.