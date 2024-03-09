Teachers and students cry foul as Bharathidasan University ‘flunks’ many in exams

TIRUCHY: Teachers and students of a few colleges affiliated to Bharathidasan University allege irregularities in the recently-released semester examination results. They also took to a protest over the issue in front of the university on Thursday. Students of the government arts colleges in Thuvakudi, Lalgudi and Manachanallur, besides Imayam College claimed that they were given single-digit marks despite performing well in the examination and that some were even marked absent when they had actually attended them. In a representation to the BDU administration, Thuvakudi college's principal SS Rose Mary listed names of more than 40 of its "affected" students in four departments.

The letter also stated that "some students who are eligible for national post-matric scholarships risk losing eligibility for not only the scholarship but also securing a place in the list of university rank holders."