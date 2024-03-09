Teachers and students cry foul as Bharathidasan University ‘flunks’ many in exams

TIRUCHY: Teachers and students of a few colleges affiliated to Bharathidasan University allege irregularities in the recently-released semester examination results. They also took to a protest over the issue in front of the university on Thursday. Students of the government arts colleges in Thuvakudi, Lalgudi and Manachanallur, besides Imayam College claimed that they were given single-digit marks despite performing well in the examination and that some were even marked absent when they had actually attended them. In a representation to the BDU administration, Thuvakudi college's principal SS Rose Mary listed names of more than 40 of its "affected" students in four departments.
The letter also stated that "some students who are eligible for national post-matric scholarships risk losing eligibility for not only the scholarship but also securing a place in the list of university rank holders."
Listing out alleged irregularities in paper correction, SFI-Tiruchy president Mohan said, "It's not only [students of] four colleges in the list. There are more colleges affected by the issue. Many will come forward soon."
"Most students who secured single-digit marks are best performing students. They are losing ranks due to negligence of the university administration. The controller of examinations didn't respond properly to students' queries," he added.
P David Livingston, state president of the Tamil Nadu Government Collegiate Teachers' Association, said, "When the affected students ask for an explanation, the university asks for Rs 900 in fees. How can students be held responsible for the mistakes made by the university? Genuine demands should be addressed immediately without charges."
"As of date more than 150 students are affected, especially those from the political science, commerce, public administration and geography departments. The controller should take responsibility, initiate an inquiry immediately and punish the people involved."
When contacted, S Srinivasa Ragavan, the university's controller of examinations, told TNIE, "Students can opt for revaluation anytime by paying fees. We are in the process of collecting data of the students and their marks. There are no clerical mistakes our side. We need some time to evaluate. The issue will be sorted out in a few weeks."