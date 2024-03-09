Teachers halt stir after TN govt assures action post polls

CHENNAI : Secondary grade teachers, who were protesting for the last 19 days under the banner Secondary Grade Seniority Teachers’ Association (SSTA) demanding equal pay for equal work, halted their agitation after getting an assurance from the state government that they will look into their demands after Lok Sabha election.

General secretary of SSTA J Robert said they had a discussion with the school education officials and also spoke to the school education minister over phone.