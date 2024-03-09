Teachers halt stir after TN govt assures action post polls

CHENNAI : Secondary grade teachers, who were protesting for the last 19 days under the banner Secondary Grade Seniority Teachers’ Association (SSTA) demanding equal pay for equal work, halted their agitation after getting an assurance from the state government that they will look into their demands after Lok Sabha election.
General secretary of SSTA J Robert said they had a discussion with the school education officials and also spoke to the school education minister over phone.
“They told us that CM MK Stalin was apprised of our demands and after the election, he will look into it.”
More than 20,000 teachers were affected after the basic pay for teachers who were appointed on or after June 1, 2009, was reduced to Rs 5,200, from Rs 8,370. The pay gap has widened with every pay commission, and it is now around Rs 22,000. The pay anomaly was caused in 2009 when the DMK government was in power, according to the association.