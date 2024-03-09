TN education minister urged to revoke govt school teacher's suspension

“Under the guise of inquiry, Umamaheswari was allegedly forced to delete all her social media posts a day before she was suspended. The education department officials then sent her a pre-dated suspension order. She was also told not to leave the district. The suspension order shows that the administration has not been able to tolerate her genuine criticism. The officials also failed to see the service she has rendered to uplift students or the funds she has spent from her pocket for the school’s welfare,” they said.

They also pointed out that the Supreme Court had ruled that a government official is free to express their views, and urged the education minister to intervene and revoke her suspension.

“No official should take any action that goes against democracy. The government must hold open dialogues with teachers and students,” they added.