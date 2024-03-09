Vellore mayor tables Rs 1.84 crore surplus budget

VELLORE : Sujatha Anandhakumar, mayor of Vellore municipal corporation presented a Rs 1.84 crore surplus budget for the fiscal year 2024–2025 on Friday, which showed a total revenue of Rs 794.17 crore against a total expenditure of Rs 792.32 crore. Notably, the total revenue in the previous budget has been Rs 949.31 crore, Rs 155.14 crore more than that in the current budget.

The civic body has announced a series of initiatives in the fields of education, public health, infrastructure development. In addition to the existing Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre in Zone 4, the other three zones will get similar facilities which are to be built at a cost of Rs 30 lakh.

Furthermore, a financial boost of Rs 50 lakh each has been allocated to all four zones for various development projects.

A total of Rs 8.17 crore has been allocated for the education sector which includes Rs 7 crore for construction and maintenance of classrooms, smart classes, and abacus sessions in district corporation schools and to set up parks and Reverse Osmosis (RO) water facilities in schools.

Under the State Finance Commission’s scheme, Rs 4.20 crore has been allocated for additional classrooms and toilets in 12 schools and Rs 2.06 crore is set aside for modern toilets for girls and upkeep of classrooms in 20 schools.

The budget also highlights the creation of a selfie point, ‘Nam Vellore, Nam Perumai’, at a main junction with a budget of Rs 25 lakh. Escalators will be installed near Vellore Fort for public convenience.

With the support of volunteers, more trees will be planted and 93 parks will be maintained in the city. Fitness equipment, especially for women, will be installed in parks.

Turning attention to public health, an allocation of Rs 5.40 crore has been made for the construction of six urban primary health centres under the National Urban Health Mission (NUHM). The corporation also plans to address the stray cow menace by capturing and maintaining them in a central jail.

Under the AMRUT scheme, extension pipelines costing will be laid across four zones for Rs 16 crore. For AMRUT 2.0, Rs 12.74 crore has been allocated to ensure 24*7 drinking water in Zone 1, with an additional Rs 5 crore for overhead tank maintenance in 60 wards.

An amount of Rs 50 crore for the renovation of the commercial complex at Netaji Market in Ward 34. Additionally, a cool storage room will be established to preserve vegetables and flowers.

Ongoing underground drainage works at a cost of Rs 690.91 crore will continue, with new works to commence at various locations for an additional Rs 43.96 crore.

The budget also encompasses extensive plans for the construction of roads, stormwater drains, and the renovation of ponds across the district.

The mayor, inaugurating the council meeting, thanked Chief Minister M K Stalin for launching Kalaignar Kanavu Thittam and Pudhumai Penn schemes benefitting lakhs of people.

Councillors highlighted the lack of public toilets and street lights, pending road work, and stray cattle menace as concerns in their respective wards. Councillors from Ward 53 and Ward 10 requested for more bus services in their areas.

