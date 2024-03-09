Tamil Nadu

Vice President, TN Governor attend Isha Maha Shivratri festival

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudhesh Dhankhar were the guests of honour at Maha Shivratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore on Friday.
Vice President Of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, received by Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev during Maha Shivaratri celebrations at Isha Yoga.
Vice President Of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, received by Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev during Maha Shivaratri celebrations at Isha Yoga.(Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Express News Service

COIMBATORE : Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudhesh Dhankhar were the guests of honour at Maha Shivratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore on Friday.

Appreciating the efforts by Sadhguru, Dhankhar said, “You not only inspire young people to practice but also inspire them to take Yoga to all corners of the world.” RN Ravi, Governor of Tamil Nadu, Indrasena Reddy, Governor of Tripura, Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab, L Murugan, Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry were also present on the occasion.

Jagdeep Dhankhar
Maha Shivratri
isha

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com