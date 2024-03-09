Voice of fishermen must be heard in Parliament, assemblies

This scheme is likely to support only industrialists at the cost of poor fishers. The intention with which the scheme has been introduced leaves a lot to be pondered over. The seashore is like to get allotted to major corporates for commercial exploitation. It is a sad story that the sea shore, which originally belonged to the fishermen, is slowly shrinking and the fishers are forced to shift.

It is unfortunate that very little importance to being given by the union government to address the woes of Tamil fishermen. That fishermen of Tamil Nadu are very frequently attacked and apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy is no longer news.

However, the union government, surprisingly, hasn’t taken significant action to end the menace. In recent times when Sri Lanka faced severe economic and political crisis, Indian government extended huge financial support to bail out the island nation. Regrettably, our government missed out on such a opportunity to talk to our neighbour and permanently put an end to the woes of our fishermen. The union government claimed that with latest satellite technology, our fishermen can know where exactly fish is available on the high seas.