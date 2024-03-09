Writer Bama gets selected for Avvaiyar award

CHENNAI : The state government has chosen feminist, teacher, and novelist Bama Faustina Soosairaj for the Avvaiyar award for the year 2024. The award carries Rs 1.5 lakh and a citation is given every year to encourage women who excel in social reforms, women’s development, communal harmony, arts, science, culture, journalism and administration.

Hailing from Virudhunagar district, Bama has been raising her voice for the upliftment of Dalits through her writings. She has recorded the lives of women from oppressed communities. Karukku, Sangati, Vanmam, Manushi, Kusumbukkaran, Oru Thathavum Erumaiyum, and Kondattam are among her significant works.

Bama published her milestone debut Karukku in 1992. It was translated into English and the work won the Crossword Book Award in 2000.