CM Stalin lays foundation for 8 Chennai city projects

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated 21 completed projects and also laid the foundation stone for eight new projects of various departments including the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board and the Chennai Corporation, on Saturday.

The completed projects were executed at a cost of Rs 118 crore, while the new projects will cost Rs 212 crore.

Projects completed by the directorate of town panchayat at a cost of Rs 2.8 crore in Krishnagiri and Tenkasi, and 14 DMA projects completed at a cost of Rs 26.59 crore in Tirunelveli, Madurai, Thanjavur and Vellore were also inaugurated.

Stalin also inaugurated a new bridge constructed at Anna Nagar across the Other Nullah canal.

He also laid foundation stone for four Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board projects worth Rs 195.8 crore including drinking water pipeline relaying works in Kannagi Nagar and integrated water supply projects on Old Mahabalipuram Road.

Pycrofts Garden Road renamed

Pycrofts Garden Road in Nungambakkam, on which Sankara Nethralaya eye hospital is located, has been renamed after the hospital’s founder Dr SS Badrinath. The renamed road was unveiled by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday.