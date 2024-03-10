Coimbatore: Animal rights body demands personhood status for goats, cows

COIMBATORE: Members of Vegan India Movement staged a demonstration seeking personhood status for animals like goats, cows and buffaloes on Saturday. The members held placards and raised slogans against animal abuse and condemned the exploitation of animals for human interests. At the demonstration held near the South Tahsildar office near the Red Cross building, the activists also urged the central government for a complete ban on industries where animals are exploited.

“Currently, the animals like goats and cows etc are listed as livestock and they are being exploited for food, clothing etc. To prevent this the central government should give personhood status to these animals,” demanded Amjor Chandran, one of the organisers.

“Currently, there is no law against the exploitation of animals like artificial insemination or slaughter of animals. Though these are legal, legality does not mean rights. These animals are mainly exploited for food and for milk. India is the third largest exporter of beef. There are plenty of animal cruelty cases. However, the laws are not stringent,” said Amjor.