IAF aviator’s widow becomes Army officer

CHENNAI: Yashwini Dhaka, widow of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh who died in a helicopter crash in the Nilgiris in which India’s first CDS General Bipin Rawat was killed, will soon walk out of the Officers Training Academy in Chennai as an Army officer.

A graduate of Banasthali University, Jaipur, she went on to tutor the next generation of techies as a computer science professor in Meerut and got married to Singh, a pilot of the IAF’s Mi-17V5 multi-role helicopter, in 2017.

Conventionally, the OTA intake is for those aged between 21 and 27. The ‘Veer Nari’ had to get acclimatised to an all new life and lifestyle, all while keeping up with her much younger batchmates. Despite no prior experience of rigorous physical training and outdoor activity, she encountered the seemingly insurmountable challenge and managed to transform herself completely.

At an impressive event on Saturday, 36 women and 184 male cadets were commissioned into the Army following their completion of rigorous training at the OTA.

Among those who graduated was Umesh Dilli Rao Keelu. Born and raised in a Mumbai slum, his family of four used to live in shanty. His father worked as a painter and ensured that his two children got the best education possible within his modest means.

Umesh pursued and earned a Bachelors of Science Degree in IT and Masters Degree in Computer Science.