Orders down by 70 per cent, Erode textile wholesalers worried

ERODE: Wholesale textile traders in Erode are worried that orders for the ready-made textiled have dropped by 70 per cent in the last two months.

They blame the central government’s amendment in the Income Tax Ac, 1961, where customers will have to repay the amount within 45 days.



P Ravichandran, a textile trader and the secretary of the Federation of All-Trade and Industry Association, said, “The Centre amended Section 43B (h) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, to facilitate quick business debts by small and micro enterprises. Though the amendment was brought last year, it will come into effect from March 31. The amendment stated that if a trader obtains goods or credit from small and micro enterprises or MSME registrants, the amount must be repaid within 45 days. Otherwise, it will be treated as his income and they will have to pay 30 per cent of the income tax on it. This has created a major issue in the ready-made textile trade.”

He added, “As far as Erode is concerned, the ready-made textile market is a big one. There are about 5,000 traders here excluding the Gani textile market traders. All of them buy fabric and manufacture it into ready-made textiles. An average of Rs 500 crore is being traded every month. Annually, trade of up to Rs 6,000 crore is done here. Orders come from other districts and states like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Assam, etc. However, business has not been smooth for the past two months. Only 30 per cent of the orders have come in January and February because many of our customers are unable to repay the debts within 45 days. They are starting to look for ready-made textile traders who will give them extra time.”