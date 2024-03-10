Tamil Nadu: Three siblings drown in tank

THOOTHUKUDI: Three children of a family drowned while taking bath along with their relatives in a tank near Perurani on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Santhiya (13), Krishnaveni (10) and Isakiraja (7), children of Lakshmanan and Meena.

Sources said that the children had gone to the tank along with their relatives when they accidentally moved to the deeper waters. The relatives failed to notice that the children had strayed away. The children were unable to swim back, and efforts to rescue them were futile, sources said.

Locals retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

The Thattaparai police registered a case and are investigating.