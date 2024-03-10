Tenkasi: Van driver dies after ‘assault by cops’; probe by magistrate underwsy

THOOTHUKUDI: A van driver died on Friday allegedly after being thrashed by a group of police personnel following a minor accident at Sankarankovil in Tenkasi. After the family of the deceased staged protest, the Sankarankovil police booked the three accused and the judicial magistrate has begun an inquiry.

The deceased was identified as M Murugan (37), of Vadakku Pudur. He was ferrying people from Achampatti to Sankarankovil town, when his van allegedly hit other vehicles. An argument ensued between Murugan and the police present near the spot, following which some personnel allegedly assaulted him.

Sources told TNIE that the the accused, who were on night patrol, allegedly stamped Murugan on his chest. Sources said Murugan’s condition was bad and he could not sit behind the wheel. The policemen made the passengers alight from the van, placed Murugan in the back seat, and got another driver to take the vehicle to Sankarankovil town police station. A relative of Murugan said that they were informed of the van’s confiscation and rushed to the station.

The relative said they shifted Murugan to a private hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The relatives brought Murugan’s body to the police station, staged protest and also blocked the highway. Efforts by Tenkasi SP Suresh Kumar and Tirunelveli SP Silambarasan to pacify the protesters failed.

The family allowed the police to shift the body to the Tirunelveli Medical college Hospital for an autopsy only after the police agreed to register an FIR. Kumar said the autopsy was completed by 6 pm, and that the Sankarankovil Judicial Magistrate is conducting an inquiry.