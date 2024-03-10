TN governor appeals to youth to keep far away from drugs

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Sunday expressed concern over the prevalence of drugs in the state and appealed to the youth to keep far away from temptations as they would irreparably destroy their life and families.
He said the management of academic institutions has a special responsibility to ensure that such drugs do not find entry into their campuses or their vicinity.
“For the sake of our people and the future of the state, I solicit everyone’s full cooperation against the drug menace,” the governor said in a statement here.
“Concerned parents with their wards in high schools and colleges have been sharing with me, for the last over one year, their serious worries over the prevalence of drugs at the campuses and entertainment clubs in the state,” the governor recalled.
The governor said the recent interdictions of sizeable quantities of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and apprehension of members of international drug cartels in Tamil Nadu and other places by Central agencies have confirmed our worst fears – the prevalence of drugs in our State.
Stating that the central Intelligence, investigative and enforcement agencies are seized with the operations of international drug cartels with critical nodes in our state doing illegal trafficking in drugs, the governor said, “These drugs are highly addictive and destructive. If not checked, it will soon destroy our future generations. Drug abuse also leads to several other heinous crimes. The menace has to be tackled with a sense of acute urgency and utmost priority.”
The governor further said while the enforcement agencies of the Centre and the state will do their job, the parents and the management of academic institutions in our state must remain ever-vigilant against such drugs.
“Since youths are the primary targets of drug traffickers, parents must be extra vigilant to detect any sign of such abuse by their wards,” he added.