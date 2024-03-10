TN governor appeals to youth to keep far away from drugs

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Sunday expressed concern over the prevalence of drugs in the state and appealed to the youth to keep far away from temptations as they would irreparably destroy their life and families.

He said the management of academic institutions has a special responsibility to ensure that such drugs do not find entry into their campuses or their vicinity.

“For the sake of our people and the future of the state, I solicit everyone’s full cooperation against the drug menace,” the governor said in a statement here.

“Concerned parents with their wards in high schools and colleges have been sharing with me, for the last over one year, their serious worries over the prevalence of drugs at the campuses and entertainment clubs in the state,” the governor recalled.