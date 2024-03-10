Two circuit buses for tourists flagged off in Nilgiris

NILGIRIS: Two circuit buses to enable tourists to reach notable tourist places from the Central bus stand were flagged off by Tourism Minister K Ramachandran in the presence of district collector M Aruna on Saturday.



Speaking after the inauguration, Minister Ramachandran told reporters that the operation of circuit buses got tremendous response among tourists as the bus fares are very less when compared to other modes of transportation. The service will benefit the large number of tourists visiting Nilgiris in summer.

“Currently, we are operating two buses and based on the demand of tourists, the number of buses will be increased. The bus will be operated during Saturday and Sunday in March and April. The service will commence from the Central bus stand to noted tourist destinations like Boat House, Rose Park, Botanical Garden, Tea Museum and Doddabetta. The fare is Rs100 for an adult and Rs 50 for a child,” said the minister.

More buses have been provided to passengers by the DMK government when compared to the AIADMK regime, the minister said. Based on the direction of Transport Minister SS Sivasankar, the tourism minister also flagged off the bus service from Ooty to Connor via Lovedale, Kerada, Santhur and Ellanalli. The bus is being operated following requests from villagers of Santhur.

The Ooty-Kollimalai bus service has been extended up to Semanthaada.