After ED, BJP now using NCB to target DMK: TN Law Minister

CHENNAI: Law Minister S Regupathy on Sunday accused the BJP of using the Narcotics Control Bureau to malign the DMK government as it did in the past using agencies like I-T department, CBI and Enforcement Directorate. DMK’s legal adviser and MP P Wilson said civil and criminal cases will be filed against those who level allegations linking the DMK or its leaders with the drug trafficking issue.

Answering reporters at the DMK headquarters, Regupathy said the efforts of the BJP to malign the DMK will not succeed. The DMK has been playing a key role in bringing together opposition parties to redeem India from the autocratic grip of the BJP, the saffron party is ‘engaged in a misadventure’ to malign the DMK.

“We promise we will not have anyone who is engaged in illegal activities in our party. NCB has seized narcotic substances relating to Jaffer Sadiq only in Delhi and other states. The agency did not seize anything in Tamil Nadu since our government contained the drug menace. Those connected with Sadiq are in the AIADMK and the BJP,” Regupathy charged. Since the people of north Indian states have asked the BJP why they failed to ensure growth on a par with Tamil Nadu, the saffron party is trying to portray Tamil Nadu as a state that has drugs.