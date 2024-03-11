As constitutional head of TN, save state from drug menace, EPS urges guv

CHENNAI: An AIADMK delegation led by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday called on Governor RN Ravi and submitted a representation on the ‘drug menace prevailing in Tamil Nadu’ and urged him, as constitutional head of the state, to take steps to save the state.

The delegation also urged the governor to call for reports on issues relating to the drug menace from the state government and make further reports as constitutionally mandated. The AIADMK also urged the governor to take all steps to address the ‘complete breakup of constitutional machinery’ in the state and report the matter to the President of India.

The delegation requested the governor to order an independent inquiry into the involvement of police officials in these issues and also call for a thorough probe into the movement of finances by alleged drug trade kingpin Jaffer Sadiq into the DMK and the family businesses of Chief Minister MK Stalin and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The AIADMK said according to reports, there were cases against Jaffer Sadiq related to drug trafficking in the past. So, it is clear that Sadiq did not recently enter the business and has been indulging in the crime for a long time. It is outrageous to believe that the chief minister, who is also in charge of the home portfolio, and the head of the police force (DGP) would share a dais, present pleasantries and exchange wishes with an accused who is reported to have 26 cases against him.

The representation also said the CM has been seen accepting donations from Sadiq. Donations made by Sadiq to trusts linked to the chief minister’s family and DMK needs thorough investigation.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Palaniswami said, “People of the state are expecting the chief minister and his son Udhayanidhi to step down taking moral responsibility for the drug menace.”