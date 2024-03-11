Customs seize hashish worth Rs 110 crore and ganja worth Rs 1.05 crore from TN's Pudukottai

TIRUCHY: The Central Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Tiruchy Customs Preventive Commissionerate seized 100 kg of hashish valued at Rs. 110 crore and 876 kg of ganja worth 1.05 crore from a prawn farm at Mimisal Village in Pudukottai on Sunday.

The sleuths of the CIU team reached the village based on information about the smuggling of drugs from the district to Sri Lanka.

Sources said that the customs team reached the village in the morning and broke the lock of the thatched shed. The team found contraband stored in 48 bags, and the customs conducted the testing of the materials.

Senior customs officials said on Monday that the goods were seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and the Customs Act, and further investigation is in progress.