DMK, AIADMK interview aspiring Lok Sabha poll candidates

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK and the principal opposition party, the AIADMK, on Sunday interviewed aspirants for the Lok Sabha election. DMK president and CM MK Stalin and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami along with senior functionaries of their parties interviewed the aspirants at their respective party headquarters.
Since DMK deputy general secretary and sitting MP from Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency Kanimozhi alone was interviewed for the same constituency, she is most likely to be fielded again from here.
Meanwhile, in his letter to the DMK cadre, Stalin said if a government that respects the states should assume office in the centre, the DMK-led alliance should win all seats in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. DMK cadre should work for the victory of the alliance in all 40 constituencies thinking that Stalin himself is contesting in all the constituencies.
The DMK president said people of India have realised that the BJP had ruined India during the past 10 years and they should make the people understand that there is a need for a federal government for the entire country.
Stalin said the present alliance led by the DMK has been continuing for the fifth consecutive election since the 2019 Lok Sabha poll. Since the leaders of alliance parties have united thoughts, the alliance has been registering victories in all the elections.
Recalling that he underscored the importance of unity during the launch of the INDIA Bloc, Stalin said, “The parties opposing the BJP should come together forgetting the differences among them. Now, it has taken shape as an alliance.”
Expressing happiness that seat-sharing has been completed on a happy note, Stalin said Makkal Needhi Maiam led by Kamal Haasan has also joined the alliance and Haasan would be campaigning for the alliance.
At the AIADMK headquarters, Palaniswami and his party colleagues interviewed aspirants for 20 Lok Sabha constituencies on Sunday. Interview for aspirants for the rest of the constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will be held on Monday.