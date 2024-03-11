DMK, AIADMK interview aspiring Lok Sabha poll candidates

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK and the principal opposition party, the AIADMK, on Sunday interviewed aspirants for the Lok Sabha election. DMK president and CM MK Stalin and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami along with senior functionaries of their parties interviewed the aspirants at their respective party headquarters.

Since DMK deputy general secretary and sitting MP from Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency Kanimozhi alone was interviewed for the same constituency, she is most likely to be fielded again from here.

Meanwhile, in his letter to the DMK cadre, Stalin said if a government that respects the states should assume office in the centre, the DMK-led alliance should win all seats in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. DMK cadre should work for the victory of the alliance in all 40 constituencies thinking that Stalin himself is contesting in all the constituencies.

The DMK president said people of India have realised that the BJP had ruined India during the past 10 years and they should make the people understand that there is a need for a federal government for the entire country.