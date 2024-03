CHENNAI: The North Chennai Super Critical Thermal Power Station (NCTPS stage III), inaugurated last Thursday, is unlikely to commence its commercial operation within the stipulated timeline due to a variety of constraints.

Tangedco output reports indicate that, despite its 800 MW capacity, the state-owned plant has not generated more than 130 MW since the launch, which could not be contributed to the grid. In the absence of essential infrastructure to handle coal, including conveyer belts, the power corporation has fallen back on oil-based power generation methods.

Revised environmental norms require coal-based thermal power plants to install flue gas duct (FGD) systems, which are used to transport heat and CO2 from a plant to the greenhouse, thereby reducing carbon emissions. However, sources said the FGD systems are yet to be executed in the North Chennai stage III. As of now, officials have planned to transport coal to the new plant from the stage II power plant.

A senior official cited the gaps in basic infrastructure and told TNIE rectifying power generation would require additional time.

“While standard protocols allow for a one-month grace period for commercial operation following the plant’s inauguration, the lack of essential infrastructure has complicated matters. An exact timeline for achieving commercial operation remains uncertain,” he said. He added that Tangedco had sought additional time from the union government to roll out the FGD process.