PM to inaugurate Jan Aushadhi Kendra at Dindigul junction on March 12

MADURAI: The first Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Kendra (PMBJK) in Madurai division at the Dindigul Junction DG Railway Station will be virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12. Addressing media persons, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Sharad Srivastava said the move is aimed to enhance the welfare of passengers and PMBJK outlets will be located in circulating areas or concourses, so as to benefit both incoming and outgoing passengers.

"The major objective of the scheme is to promote the Government of India mission to ensure the availability of quality medicines and consumables to all at an affordable price. PMBJKs are operated by licensees at locations, identified by railway divisions, with pre-built structures provided by the railways. Prices of Jan Aushadhi medicines are 50-90% less than that of branded medicines in the open market," Srivastava said.

He further briefed about the 'One Station One Product' (OSOP) and said the scheme operates under the concept of 'Vocal for Local', thereby empowering farmers and manufacturers to showcase and sell their products, and generate additional income. A total of 15 stalls can be allotted with a nominal registration fee of Rs 1,000 (inclusive of GST), which may be reduced to Rs 500 based on stall availability. The registration forms are available in the website of the Southern Railway.

Talking about Gagaikondan, Srivastava said that the station has played a significant role in the revenue generated by Madurai division through the handling of good traffic since its opening in January 2021. "As on March 7, 2023, the station has managed to load 58,421 tonnes of freight and primary cement, and also boasts of a full rake capacity, with a line length of 1110 metres and a goods platform availability spanning 640 metres. Similarly, the recent opening of a goods shed in Theni marks a significant step in enhancing the economic activities of the district," he added.