Tamil Nadu: Srirangam's new STP near Science Park sparks curiosity; public seeks educational displays

T Venkatachalapathy, who visited Science Park on Friday, said, “I came with my son to show him around the park. Since the STP was beside the park, I explained to him its significance. I, however, don't know which tank handles untreated water and which one contains treated water. The corporation should display such information as it can help students and the public know more about the project.”

Padmaja Iyengar, a retired schoolteacher residing in Srirangam, said, “Many schools take their students to Science Park. Then, most students are likely to raise queries with their teachers on the STP beside the park. If the corporation provided more information on the facility, teachers would be able to guide them better.”

When enquired, senior civic body officials assured to take up the suggestion with the corporation's top brass for consideration.