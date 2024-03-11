Tamil Nadu: Srirangam's new STP near Science Park sparks curiosity; public seeks educational displays

TIRUCHY: Even as the trial run of the sewage treatment plant (STP) at Srirangam was completed last week and its regular operations are expected to commence soon, requests have been placed with the corporation for displaying in detail the functioning of the 2 MLD capacity facility for the benefit of curious visitors.
Currently, the facility on the banks of River Kollidam and near the corporation’s Science Park gives away only basic details like the capacity of the plant and the project cost Rs 77 lakh. The facility’s enormous tanks, however, can be seen drawing several of those visiting the nearby Science Park.
T Venkatachalapathy, who visited Science Park on Friday, said, “I came with my son to show him around the park. Since the STP was beside the park, I explained to him its significance. I, however, don't know which tank handles untreated water and which one contains treated water. The corporation should display such information as it can help students and the public know more about the project.”
Padmaja Iyengar, a retired schoolteacher residing in Srirangam, said, “Many schools take their students to Science Park. Then, most students are likely to raise queries with their teachers on the STP beside the park. If the corporation provided more information on the facility, teachers would be able to guide them better.”
When enquired, senior civic body officials assured to take up the suggestion with the corporation's top brass for consideration.