Unable to handle politics, Kamal has joined DMK alliance, says BJP

COIMBATORE: Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan has cheated his supporters by joining the DMK-led alliance, BJP state president K Annamalai said on Sunday.

Addressing media persons at the Coimbatore airport while returning to Chennai, Annamalai said, “Politics is a tough job and having principles in politics is even more difficult. Unable to cope with this, Kamal has joined the DMK alliance. He has cheated his supporters who trusted him. It is painful that he is going to Parliament on Rajya Sabha seat offered by the DMK.”

Further, Annamalai said he did not join politics to become MLA or MP but to bring a change in society. “The 2026 assembly election is a very important election for us, and that is where my full attention is. The year 2026 will be the foundation for change,” he added.

Union Minister L Murugan who visited Ooty on Saturday said the ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ Yatra has brought a great change in Tamil Nadu politics and BJP is now growing as a major party in the state. Speaking about Kamal Haasan, Murugan said that he has gone with the DMK fearing defeat if contested alone.