32-year-old held for setting live-in partner on fire near Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man has been arrested near Chengalpattu for allegedly setting his live-in partner on fire after she reprimanded him for forcibly tying a mangalsutra around her 13-year-old daughter’s neck. He also allegedly tried to sexually abuse the minor girl. Police have booked the man under attempt-to-murder charge and sections of the Pocso Act.

Police said the suspect, Suryaprakash, worked in a private industry in the locality. He befriended his co-worker Radha (name changed) and entered into a relationship with her. Radha had been living alone with her daughter Sheela (name changed) after separating from her husband.

A few months after they started living together, Suryaprakash forcibly tied a mangalsutra around Sheela’s neck and sexually harassed her. “The girl removed the mangalsutra and threw it away. Along with her mother, she then thrashed Suryaprakash. On Sunday, they argued about this issue again. Radha told him that if he didn’t stop troubling her daughter, she would immolate herself. She also poured petrol on herself. In a fit of rage, Suryaprakash suddenly set her ablaze and immediately fled the spot,” a police officer said.

Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to the house and took her to Chengalpattu Government Hospital. Radha has sustained 60% burn injuries. Based on a complaint from her 13-year-old daughter, the police registered a case and began an inquiry. They also took Radha’s statement.

On Monday, the police nabbed Suryaprakash near Singaperumal Kovil. He was subsequently remanded in judicial custody.

