Assault claim by pilgrim travelling from Ayodhya to Rameswaram false reveals probe

RAMANATHAPURAM: Days after a woman who embarked on a pilgrimage from Ayodhya to Rameswaram alleged that she was assaulted near Paramakudi. An investigation revealed that she had made false allegations about the incident, prompting the police to alter the FIR.

Reportedly, Shipra Pathak, a native of Uttar Pradesh, embarked on the pilgrimage along with her father and brother. While she covered some distance on foot, the rest was covered by car.

On Saturday, when she reached Ramanathapuram, she alleged that a gang waylaid her near Paramakudi, assaulted and threatened her to leave the district.

She filed a police complaint on the same day. Based on the complaint, three special teams led by Thiruvadanai DSP were deputed to investigate the incident

After the incident, there was a major uproar from Hindu outfits to act against the accused.

A police official said that based on a preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the accusations made by Pathak were false. Officials said that her statements were contradictory, and CCTV footage obtained from near the national highway showed that her allegations were false.