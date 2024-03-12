Climate change, poor soil may eat into 32 per cent evergreen cover by 2050 in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: By 2050, the state may lose 32% of evergreen forests due to the impact of climate change and extremely poor soil fertility that hampers forest regeneration.

These were the findings of a first-of-its-kind study and climate modelling by Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management (CCCDM), Anna University. The study titled ‘Climate Risk Assessment in Forestry Sector Tamil Nadu’ was presented at senior forest officers conference on Monday.

The baseline data (1985-2014) show the state has 1,881 sq. km of evergreen forest, 13,394 sq.km of deciduous forest and 4,292 of thorn forest.

“Due to climate variables like increasing temperature and reduced rainy days, there will be a reduction of evergreen forest cover by 32%, deciduous forest by 18% during the period 2021-2050. The thorn forest cover will dominate, increasing by 71%,” said A Ramachandran, emeritus professor at CCCDM and member of TN Governing Council on Climate Change.

The analysis indicates the Nilgiris district is most vulnerable with maximum reduction in evergreen and deciduous forest types in the near future. The other districts showing reduced suitability for evergreen forest types are Dindigul, Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tiruppur. The district with least reduction in habitat suitability for evergreen forest type is Krishnagiri.

Similarly, in Eastern Ghats, Salem is the most vulnerable with significant reduction in habitat suitability of evergreen forests followed by Namakkal in the near future.

Kurian Joseph, director, of CCCDM, said the changes occur due to historic blunders like felling of trees for timber.

Forest soil fertility dropping

Meanwhile, the climate studio of CCCDM has also done soil analysis in 560 carefully-selected locations in the forest areas to assess the current soil organic carbon (SOC), which has a direct correlation to the health of the forest ecosystem.