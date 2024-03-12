Couple held for theft of 800 grams gold in Tamil Nadu's Madurai

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police have arrested a couple over the theft of 800 grams of gold from a gold smithery unit in the city.

The RS Puram police arrested the couple at Madurai on Sunday and seized 800 g of gold from them after a month-long investigation.

The arrested are M Raja, alias Pandiyarajan (40), and his wife P Uma, alias Uma Maheswari (27), from Chittampatti near Melur in Madurai district.

Raja, who is a goldsmith, was working at a gold smithery unit belonging to K Palanikumar (38) of DB Road in RS Puram in Coimbatore city for the last nine years. The unit was located at Gandhi Park.

As per the case Raja allegedly stole 800 g of pure gold from the unit on February 17, 2024. He soon fled from the city with his wife.

Palanikumar complained to the RS Puram police seeking their intervention to retrieve his gold. Following the investigation, the police arrested the couple in Madurai and brought them to Coimbatore city on Sunday. After the seizure of the stolen properties, they were remanded to the prison on Monday. Further investigation was on, said police.