Demand for dry day on Good Friday: Movements erect flex banners in churches

THOOTHUKUDI: Demanding the closure of liquor shops on Good Friday, several movements erected flex banners in front of Roman Catholic churches and public places across 42 villages in the southern districts of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari on Monday. Echoing the same in consideration of the sentiments of Christians, Amalorpava Matha Madu Vilaku Sodality members of the three districts had earlier passed a resolution in this regard at Manapad Holy Spirit Church on the occasion of lent days' meeting.

According to sources, the flex banners appealing to the state government were erected by the Oor Nala committee (village welfare committee) in various places like Amalinagar, Keezhavaippar, Valliyoor, Ovari, Alankarathattu, Tharuvaikulam, Kootapuli and other villages. The Marian Movement raised the banner in front of Our Lady of Snows Church on the beach road in Thoothukudi, sources added.

Amalorpava Matha Madu Vilaku Sodality director Fr Jeyanthan told TNIE that the people of Christian faith observe fast on Good Fridays to mourn the crucifixion and sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the cross, which happened 2000 years ago. "The day holds sentimental significance for Christians, and we avoid celebrations on the day. Considering this, the Tamil Nadu government must declare the day as a dry day," he said.

Jeyanthan further added that if the government fails to cater to their demand, then they will resort to a hunger strike from March 20 onwards. It may be noted that Good Friday falls on March 29, this year. Earlier, the Madu Vilaku Sodality had also petitioned the state government through Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli collectorates. However, their demands were rejected citing it was a policy decision, and appeals were filed later, said sources.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran also urged the state government to address the demands and declare every Good Friday as a 'dry day'. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Tirunelveli legislator condemned the government for being a mute spectator and wrote, "The Tamil Nadu government, which is keen on drawing revenue from liquor, has trashed Christians' demand of shut down liquor shops on Good Friday, the holiest day for Christians across globe. I hence urge the state government to declare a dry day on Good Friday and follow this practice every year.