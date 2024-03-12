DMK cadre attacked by gang in Otteri

CHENNAI: A DMK party man was allegedly attacked by three men on Sunday night for holding a kangaroo court in support of his friend regarding a family property dispute.

The victim was identified as Sridhar (40) of Perambur and sources said he ran a magazine for livelihood.

For the past few weeks, Sridhar was involved in a property dispute between his friend Kaviarasan and the latter’s family. On Sunday night, when Sridhar was returning home following a kangaroo court regarding the dispute, a gang associated with the other party in the dispute allegedly threatened him.

“Sridhar then got into an autorickshaw and left the spot. However, the gang followed him and intercepted the vehicle near Otteri before hacking the DMK member. He is receiving treatment at a hospital,” sources said. The police have filed a case and an inquiry is on.