Edappadi demands Stalin to resign over drug seizure

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister MK Stalin owing moral responsibility to the ‘unabated prevalence’ of drugs in Tamil Nadu. Palaniswami, in his post on X, referred to the ‘seizure of a large quantity of narcotic substances’ in Aranthangi in Pudukottai district.

“During the AIADMK regime, as the then leader of the opposition, Stalin used to demand my resignation even for minor issues. Now, why did he not resign? Why have social activists, who were active during the AIADMK regime, gone silent now? Only central agencies have been seizing narcotic substances in Tamil Nadu and the state police is in deep slumber.

I urge the state police to wake up and work to attain the state of drug-free Tamil Nadu,” Palaniswami said.