Madurai Corporation begins de-silting works on 16 channels in city

MADURAI: In a bid to restore all 16 channels that run across the city, Madurai corporation officials have started the de-silting process as announced in the budget.

There are 16 channels, including the Kirthumal channel, Chinthamani channel and others. Once used to carry water from the Vaigai to other water bodies, many of these channels are now being used as stormwater and sewage drains. During rains, these channels are also used to clear the excess water. Despite being an important part of the city’s infrastructure, these channels were not maintained for several years.

During the corporation’s council meeting, Ward 64 councillor and opposition leader Solai Raja raised the issue multiple times and stressed the importance of maintaining these channels.

Accordingly, the corporation officials have started the de-silting works recently. “We are carrying out de-silting works on these channels one at a time. The de-silting works on all 16 channels will be completed soon. We will then complete the underground drain works, after which sewage inflows into these channels will be stopped completely,” said Corporation Commissioner Dinesh Kumar.

The corporation has floated tenders to remove silt and sandy soil at Kosakulam channel in ward 14 for Rs1.10 lakh, and works are set to commence after the tender process, he added. Activists said that the channels are being used to release sewage into the Vaigai River and other water bodies.

While they appreciated the corporation’s measures to de-silt the channel, they also requested the authorities to prevent sewage from being released into the channels as it greatly affects the environment. “Though the corporation is releasing treated water into the channels, sewage is being released into the channels at some places, which ultimately flows into the Vaigai River and pollutes it,” activists stated.