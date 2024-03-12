Modi’s frequent visits are of no use to our state, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Stalin also blamed the Centre for being tight-fisted when it comes to funds for Tamil Nadu.

“PM Modi has assured that he would not ‘loot’ the money meant for the development of Tamil Nadu. But we have not received the GST refund of Rs 20,000 crore. The flood relief of Rs 37,000 crore which we had requested was also not provided. No fund has been provided for the second phase of the Chennai Metro project. A large portion of the funds for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is being provided by the state government. He is using our money to paste his stickers on projects,” he added.

The CM distributed `95.54 crore-worth welfare aid to 8,736 people under various government schemes during the event. He also inaugurated 993 works which were completed at a cost of Rs 350.50 crore and laid the foundation stone for over 75 works which will be completed at a cost of Rs 114.19 crore.

Speaking at the event, CM Stalin said, “Dharmapuri often reminds me of the Hogenakkal Drinking Water and Fluorosis Mitigation project. Every time I am reminded of my role in making the scheme come to fruition, I feel immense happiness in bringing clean drinking water to the people of Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts. Dharmapuri is also the place where Kalaignar introduced the ‘Mahalir Self-Help Groups’ scheme in 1989.

Schemes like Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Scheme, Naan Mudhalvan, Illam Thedi Kalvi, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, and Pudhumai Pennscheme are a grand success. People who had plundered Tamil Nadu over 10 years would never be able to bring schemes like these. The AIADMK government would never be able to achieve success as the DMK government has accomplished. The AIADMK government had tried to suppress the Hogenakkal drinking water scheme. People also clearly remember under which regime the Vachati tragedy occurred,” he said while also referring to a 1992 atrocity on villagers by security personnel and revenue staff.

PM Modi is set to attend functions in Salem, Kanniyakumari and Coimbatore later this week. This follows his visit to Chennai, Madurai, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli in the last few weeks. In January during a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu he visited Rameshwaram and Tiruchirappalli.