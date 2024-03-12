Murder accused shot by Tamil Nadu police dies after four days

TIRUNELVELI: An accused in a murder case, who was shot by the district police in his leg on Thursday, died after not responding to treatment at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) on Monday.

The deceased, K Petchidurai (25), is a resident of Thenthirupuvanam. “Petchidurai and his accomplice R Chandru hacked a road worker, C Karuppasamy, to death in Vellankuli of Tirunelveli district while they were drunk. They also injured another worker A Venkatesh, and damaged the windshield of a car and a government bus. The car driver, passengers and the bus crew fled to escape from the duo. As the police attempted to nab the accused, they also attacked a constable, Senthil,” sources said.

When Petchidurai attempted to attack other police personnel, he was shot at and taken to TvMCH late on Thursday for treatment. However, Petchidurai, who was critical for four days, died after failing to respond to treatment.

Cheranmahadevi Judicial Magistrate R Rajalingam visited TVMCH and conducted an inquiry. “Veeravanallur police had registered a case against Petchidurai and Chandru for Karuppasamy’s murder and for damaging the vehicles,” said sources.