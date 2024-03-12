New Dharmapuri, Bengaluru railway line planned at Rs 2,500 crore

CHENNAI: Southern Railway general manager R N Singh on Monday said a new railway line will be built on Dharmapuri-Hosur-Bengaluru section at a cost Rs 2,500 crore and a detailed project had been forwarded to the railway board.

Singh said PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate a new Vande Bharat Express from Chennai to Mysuru on Tuesday through video conference. The train will run on the Chennai-Bengaluru route until April 4, after which it will be extended to Mysuru. Additionally, Modi will inaugurate the Tirupati-Kollam biweekly express and the extension of Thiruvananthapuram - Kasargod Vande Bharat Express to Mangaluru.

Singh further said Modi will also inaugurate a pitline at Basin Bridge, goods sheds, Vanchi Maniyachchi-Nagercoil doubling project and a rail coach restaurant at Chennai Central.