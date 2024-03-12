Not given incentive for three months: TN domestic breeding checking workers

"KRISHNAGIRI: Thirty domestic breeding checking (DBC) workers in Kelamangalam block submitted a petition to the district administration on Monday alleging they were not given incentive for the past three months.

G Muniraj, a petitioner, told TNIE, “I am working as a DBC worker for over a decade in Kelamangalam. We never received monthly incentive on time. In the latest episode, we have not been paid incentive of Rs 353 per day since December 2023. So we are forced to borrow to run our families. "

"Despite working hard in tough weather conditions to check mosquito breeding, we are not getting paid on time.” Out of 30 DBC workers, 20 are women.

Sources in health department told TNIE that, Kelamangalam Block Development Officer has to release the fund to health department, and it will be credited to DBC workers.

Krishnagiri Collector KM Sarayu assured the petitioners that the issue would be solved immediately. When contacted, the assistant director of panchayat KP Mahadevan said he was aware of the issue and that he will solve the matter within three days.