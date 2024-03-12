Revenue Inspector alleges threat from Tamil Development Minister P Saminathan's PA

TIRUPPUR: Environmentalists and farmers alleged that K Vinoth, PA of Tamil Development Minister P Saminathan threatened a Revenue Inspector (RI) for stopping a truck loaded with gravel transporting to Kerala illegally.

Vinoth however, denied it. He told TNIE, “The allegations are baseless. I do not know why my name is unnecessarily dragged into the issue.”

Revenue Inspector Siva Sakthi told TNIE, “It was a harsh incident and I feel threatened and I am scared to comment on it.”

Tamil Nadu Environment Safety Movement coordinator, RS Mugilan said, “On February 28, locals informed Revenue Inspector Siva Sakthi that an illegal truck carrying gravel was moving near Vellakinar. Immediately, the RI reached the spot and stopped the truck. As it did not have any registration number or trip sheets, he decided to take action. "

However, the driver informed his owner who informed Vinoth. He telephoned Sakthi and ordered him to release the truck. However, he refused to do so. Hence, Vinoth threatened the Inspector and he formed his higher authorities. Within a few days, Sakthi was transferred to Palladam.