Sexual harassment case: Lookout notice issued against former TN special DGP Rajesh Das

CHENNAI: The CB-CID police have issued a lookout notice against former special DGP Rajesh Das, who was convicted of sexually harassing a woman IPS officer during duty in February 2021. On Saturday, special teams were formed to nab Rajesh, but he was not found at the addresses provided in his documents.

A source said the lookout notice was sent to all airports and seaports to ensure that he does not leave the country.

“Following a trial at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Villupuram, Rajesh was found guilty in June 2023 and was sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman (Amendment) Act, 2002,” sources added.

Rajesh’s appeal against the verdict was dismissed by the Principal Sessions Court in Villupuram.

The court also instructed the trial court on February 12 to place Rajesh under arrest. Subsequently, the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court ordered the CB-CID to issue an arrest warrant against the convict on Friday.