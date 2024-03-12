Tamil Nadu: CWC member appears for Pocso accused in court, probe underway

CHENNAI: A child welfare committee member (CWC) in Tiruvallur has appeared for a Pocso accused in the court. An inquiry has been initiated against her.

Sources said the member, L Vijayalakshmi, cross-examined the 14-year-old differently-abled girl and another CWC member who is the child’s designated support person.

The girl, living on the streets, was allegedly impregnated by her father’s friend. The issue came to light when the girl complained of stomach pain while she was at her aunt’s house. She was subsequently produced before the CWC and was sent to a childcare institution.

Tiruvallur collector T Prabhushankar said Vijayalakshmi is one among the three members of Tiruvallur CWC. “We have sent a report regarding her appearing for the accused to the Department of Children Welfare and Special Services. The principal judge has also substantiated that she appeared in favour of the accused. Since it would be morally untenable for her to sit as part of the CWC until the investigation is over, we have asked her not to be present in the meetings,” he said.

Child rights activists said there are several allegations pending against the child welfare committee members in several districts. Zaheeruddin Mohamad, former member of CWC Kancheepuram, said there are allegations of bribery against Kancheepuram CWC members.

“In several districts, persons who do not have enough qualifications have been appointed as the members of CWC. The department has to ensure that the right people are appointed to prevent incidents like this,” he said.

Activists also urged there should be a proper mechanism to remove the CWC members if they act against the interests of children. While the department has notified rules for the formation of a selection committee at the state-level and selection of members to Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and CWC, the rules are still vague on their selection and disqualification.

The rules only state the candidates have to be selected based on their qualifications and experience working with children, they added.