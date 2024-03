CHENNAI: Expressing concern over Tamil Nadu fishermen being frequently subjected to attacks by the Sri Lankan Navy and losing their boats, the Madras High Court on Monday urged the centre to constitute a joint working committee between the two countries. The first bench consisting of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy said that filing a petition each time the fishers are detained and getting them released in itself is not going to wipe away their tears.

“If they (fishers) are detained for 10 days, their livelihoods are at stake. If a boat is damaged, they lose Rs 6-7 lakh. They cannot survive as they depend solely on daily income,” the bench noted, and stressed on the need to find ‘some permanent solution’.

In response, Deputy Solicitor General Rajesh Vivekandan informed the court that the Ministry of External Affairs has been in touch with its Sri Lankan counterpart and is also coordinating with the Union Ministry of Fisheries in this regard.

Centre told to file action taken report by March 25Government

While asking TN to increase daily aid of Rs 250 provided to each detained fishers’ family, court urged centre to provide some succour. Directing centre to submit a report on action taken to set up panel by March 25, the bench posted the matter to the same date. Suggestions were made on a PI L filed by Peter Rayan of Fishermen Care.