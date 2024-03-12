Tamil Nadu: Petition claims foul play in choice of best jallikattu bull

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday issued a notice to the Madurai collector on a petition filed by a bull owner alleging foul play in the choice of ‘best bull’ at the jallikattu event conducted at Kalaignar Centenary Aeruthazhuvuthal arena at Keelakarai village in Madurai on January 24.

The petitioner B Manikanda Prabhu stated that he participated in the aforesaid event by enrolling his bull under his friend’s name. According to Prabhu, though his bull gave the best performance that day, two other bulls belonging to people of political and financial influence were awarded the first and second prizes, and his bull was given only the third prize.

Prabhu added that he had petitioned the collector twice in connection with this issue but no action was taken. He further requested the court to direct the authorities to review the event footage and grant first prize to his bull. A bench of justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar issued notice to the collector and police, and adjourned the case.